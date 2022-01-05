Rwanda: Basketball - Patriots in Talks With IPRC-Kigali Star Nyamwasa

5 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Local giants Patriots basketball club are in advanced talks to sign IPRC Kigali shooting guard Bruno Nyamwasa ahead of the 2021/22 season.

This publication understands that the two parties are close to reaching a deal.

A source familiar with the transfer told Times Sport that the player is expected to complete the move "in the coming weeks" and has already agreed to personal terms with the club.

Nyamwasa, 25, has played for IPRC-Kigali for the last 6 years, having joined them in 2016.

He also previously played for Espoir, which he helped win the 2013/14 and 2014/15 regular season league and playoffs titles as well as two trophies of the Genocide Memorial Tournament.

The star guard represented Rwanda at the 2014 Africa Zone V U-18 Championships, but is yet to feature for the senior team in international competitions.

