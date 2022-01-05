Rwanda: National Track and Field Champs Postponed

5 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF) has postponed the National Track and Field Championship to a yet-to-be-communicated date following the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The championship was scheduled to take place on January 8.

"Following the Government guidelines, measures and directives against the spread of Covid-19 with consideration of the health and wellbeing of athletes, Rwanda Athletics Federation regrets to inform the public that the National Track and Field Championships that was scheduled on January 8, 2022, is suspended until further notice," reads part of RAF statement.

According to guidelines from the Ministry of Sports, local sports competitions are currently suspended to prevent the spread of Covid-19, particularly the highly transmissible Omicron Variant.

The national track and field championship annually attracts various local clubs and individuals to participate in different disciplines including 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1,500m, 3,000m, 5,000m, and 10,000m.

It also includes javelin throw, triple jump and long jump among other categories.

