Tunisia: 'State Goes Through Difficult Situation and Cannot Honour Its Commitments Regarding Agreements Signed With UGTT' - Tabboubi

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) Secretary General Noureddine Tabboubi on Tuesday stated at the opening of the union's administrative committee meeting in Hammamet, that "the State is going through a difficult situation and cannot honour its commitments regarding the agreements signed with the union nor those related to development in the regions."

He added that the Administrative Committee is meeting in exceptional circumstances and is facing great challenges at all levels (economic, political and social), pointing out that the union is under pressure regarding the document that will be presented to the International Monetary Fund and the measures it entails, notably those pertaining to the wage freeze and the cession of some public institutions through the sale of State assets and the lifting of subsidies on fuel.

In addition to these issues of major importance, the UGTT is challenged, he said, by other files including the 2022 finance law and the measures it comprises, which will have many social repercussions, notably the deterioration of the purchasing power.

The UGTT, Tabboubi indicated, is "a force for the good" which is ready for all stages and difficulties and which will discharge its national mission with due responsibility.

It will keep on defending the marginalised categories and criticising the performance of all governments in a constructive spirit.

Taboubi considered that the circular n°20 issued by the Prime Minister, which bans negotiations with trade unions without prior authorisation from the Government's General Secretariat, will engender social stress, fuel tensions and undermine the attributes of a deep social dialogue.

Taking the floor, UGTT Deputy Secretary General Hfaidh Hfaidh commended the agreement signed on January 1 between the UGTT and the UTICA on the increase of salaries for private sector workers.

He added that several issues are on the agenda of the administrative committee, including the general situation in the country in relation to the 2022 finance law, in particular the points regarding the austerity measures.