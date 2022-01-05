Tunisia: Interior Ministry Urged to Provide Further Details About Circumstances of Bhiri's Arrest - LTDH

Tunis/Tunisia — The Interior Ministry is urged to provide further details about the circumstances of Nourredine Bhiri's arrest to determine whether or not there were attacks on his physical integrity and his wife's, said President of the Tunisian League of Human Rights (French: LTDH) Jamel Msallem.

The Interior Ministry failed to shed light at a press conference Monday on the circumstances surrounding the apprehension of Ennahdha's Bhiri, Msallem further told TAP on Tuesday.

"It is important to make a clarification so that there is another version of facts, in addition to the one given by Bhiri's wife," he said.

The truth needs to be revealed to all Tunisians; assailants, in the event of breaches, have to be prosecuted. The league firmly rejects violence and impunity.

The league presented a report to the President of the Republic about assaults in police stations which were committed with impunity.

There is no room for breaching the law on detention which provides a string of guarantees under the law, mainly the presence of a lawyer and informing those arrested about their charges, in addition to the obligation to contact their families.

The piece of legislation on the state of emergency in force in connection with house arrest is " unconstitutional," the LTDH said, adding that it tabled relevant proposals to this end top the President of the Republic, the Prime Ministry and the Interior Ministry.

The league is closely monitoring the situation in detention facilities and during protests, Msallem said, and has a number of reservations.