Tunisia: Covid-19 - Sfax Logs 4 More Fatalities, 259 Infections

4 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Four people died of the coronavirus during the last 24 hours in Sfax governorate where the pandemic has caused 1,824 fatalities in total, according to a report published Tuesday by the Local Health Directorate.

Another 259 people in the region have tested positive, out of 1,258 tested, i.e. a positivity rate of more than 20%. This takes the case tally in Sfax to nearly 60 thousand, including around 57 thousand recoveries.

There are currently 15 patients in intensive care, 38 admitted to COVID services and 6 others receiving treatment in private clinics in the region, according to the same source.

