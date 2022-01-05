Kenya: Otanga Shoots KCB Top of the Premier League Standings

Nairobi — Derrick Otanga's goal 14 minutes to full time saw last season's runners up KCB beat struggling Mathare United at the Kasarani Annex on Tuesday afternoon to move top of the FKF Premier League standings.

The victory against an unusually stubborn Mathare saw the bankers move to 25 points, same as Kakamega Homeboyz who saw their unbeaten run shattered with a 1-0 home loss against FC Talanta.

Meanwhile, Bandari moved third after scoring late to beat Sofapaka 1-0 in Wundanyi while Kariobangi Sharks picked up a similar result against Ulinzi Stars in Nakuru while Kenya Police FC were ruthless, hitting fellow new boys Vihiga Bullets 4-0 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

At the Kasarani Annex, on the balance of chances, KCB had the most, but it was the struggling Slum Boys who had the best chances of the game.

Four minutes to the break, Mathare had broken away on a counter with Eugene Wethuli breaking KCB's offside trap. However, the forward could not hit the target one on one with keeper Gabriel Andika with a bit of pressure from Robinson Kamura.

It was a chance that the striker should have buried, and his shot went over and wide with the entire Mathare defense holding their heads in their hands.

The bankers also had chances to hit the target and had a clear opportunity after 18 minutes when off a quickly executed move, Simon Abuko cut back a cross from the right falling on David Owino.

However, he could not get the ball on target with his effort not gathering enough bend on his weaker right foot.

A minute later, off a training ground freekick, KCB had their first shot on target. Baraka Badi passed the ball to Owino at the edge of the box, the latter teeing up Michael Mutinda, whose low shot was turned away for a corner by keeper Bryne Omondi.

Mathare were holding on to the pressure and had their first effort on target in the 28th minute off a freekick. However, Kennedy Ochieng curled his effort over the wall but inches wide.

In the 37th minute, they had an effort on target when Daniel Otieno took on a shot from range, but it flew straight to the keeper's arms.

In the second half, chances were few and far in between. KCB scored the lone goal in the 74th minute when Otanga reacted quickest after substitute James Mazembe's shot had been saved by keeper Omondi.

Mazembe's introduction just few minutes later had sparked an attacking difference for KCB and just a minute before the goal had put Otanga through, with the latter clipping the ball over the keeper but off target.