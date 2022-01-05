Egypt: PM Witnesses the Inauguration of the New Premises of the Cairo Security Directorate in New Cairo

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli witnesses, on Tuesday, the inauguration of the new premises of the Cairo security directorate in New Cairo.

He asserted that the new premises of the Cairo security directorate in New Cairo would help enhance the state's ability to enforce security across the capital and improve services offered to citizens.

Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfiq, Cairo Governor Khaled Abdel Aal and a galaxy of top interior ministry officials attended the inauguration ceremony.

The Prime Minister inspected the various administrations of the security directorate and watched a documentary on the phases of its establishment. New HQ of Cairo Security Directorate has been established in accordance with the state's strategy of digital transformation and in line with Egypt's vision for sustainable development 2030.

Madbouli, also, inspected the media center of the new HQ which was provided with the latest technologies to enable it release accurate data to citizens, media outlets and social media with the aim of correcting wrong data.

MENA