Egypt: House Refers 3 Govt Bills to Specialized Committees

4 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Speaker of the House of Representatives Hanafy Gebaly on Tuesday referred three draft laws submitted by the government to the specialized committees of parliament.

One bill suggests amendments to some provisions of the income tax law.

The second bill submitted by the government suggests that the electricity minister be authorized to sign exploration and mining contracts with the Nuclear Materials Authority and the Egyptian Black Sand Company.

The government also submitted a third bill to amend some provisions of the law on rights of persons with disabilities.

