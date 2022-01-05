Egypt: 9 Mln Pupils Examined Under Presidential Initiative for Anemia, Obesity, Dwarfism Detection

The Health and Population Ministry said on Tuesday that 9 million school pupils were examined as part of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's initiative for the early detection of anemia, obesity, and dwarfism among primary school students.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said the initiative aims to examine 15 million Egyptian and non-Egyptian primary school students living in the country.

It is targeted to cover a total of 29,444 public and private schools, with the initiative to continue its work until the end of the school year in all governorates, according to Abdel Ghaffar.

MENA