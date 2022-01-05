Sudan Doctors Name Sunday Demo's Dead

Khartoum / Omdurman / Port Sudan — The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors confirms that three demonstrators died and another 108 were injured in the Marches of the Millions pro-democracy demonstrations in the Sudan capital on Sunday. The joint security forces reacted with what doctors described as 'unprecedented violence', live ammunition, tear gas, and stun grenades, as marches converged from Omdurman towards the Republican Palace in Khartoum.

In a report published yesterday, the doctors have named the dead Husameldin Kheir (24) and Salah Baballah (19), who were hit by live bullets in the chest, and Sari Mamoun (21) who died from bullet to the head "that lacerated the skull and left the brain tissue".

The doctors state that among the injured, nine were hit on the head by tear gas canisters, one of whom is still in serious condition in intensive care. Six people were injured by stun grenades - one person lost a hand, and another had their fingers blown off. Two people suffered eye injuries from tear gas canisters.

In a separate statement yesterday, the Unified Office of Physicians assert that police and paramilitaries of the Central Reserve Police stormed the Khartoum Teaching Hospital in the centre of the city twice on Sunday. They says that the first time the forces beat staff members, stole a telephone from one of them, and threw tear gas inside the offices.

The statement confirmed that these forces also fired tear gas inside the hospital more than once, which caused a fire in trees inside the National Laboratory, and if it had not been extinguished by the hospital staff, it would have caused great losses.

In eastern Sudan, three people were injured and more than 20 others were detained by security forces in the Port Sudan demonstrations in Red Sea state on Sunday.

Journalist Amin Senada told Radio Dabanga that the injured received treatment at Port Sudan Hospital, while the detainees were released from the central section of Port Sudan late on Sunday evening.

Port Sudan

The journalist told Radio Dabanga that the violence against demonstrators has increased in an unprecedented way during the last three processions in Port Sudan.

Senada told Radio Dabanga that the previous processions in Port Sudan had great freedom for the demonstrators to express their opinions. He explained that the last three demonstrations witnessed an unprecedented rise in violence, coinciding with the entry of large forces not seen before in the city, and the residents blame these forces for this violence.

The revolutionary forces denounced the excessive violence against demonstrators by military and intelligence officers in El Gedaref in eastern Sudan. Multiple sources confirmed the presence of a strong security grip on the state capital. Bakheet Abdallah from the El Gedaref branch of the Sudanese Professionals Association told Radio Dabanga that the city is witnessing a great revolutionary movement, especially in the midst of the Association that would reach the stage of complete civil disobedience.

Moataz Mohamed, a leading member of the El Gedaref Resistance Committees, told Radio Dabanga that the commander of the General Intelligence Service (GIS) in the city is the one who field-supervises the demonstrations, as he uses excessive violence, which led to the injury of a member of the resistance committees in the December 30 demonstration.

The resistance committees in El Gedaref affirmed that they will continue their movement until the full goal is achieved, despite the excessive repression against it.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, four people were shot dead by security forces during Marches of the Millions in Omdurman on Thursday, and a fifth person died on Friday, after being hit by a tear gas cannister in the chest. Dozens were injured, some by live ammunition. Exact numbers are still unclear but 30 wounded cases were transferred to the El Arbaeen Hospital.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors described the prevention of entering an injured protester into ambulance for transportation to another hospital and the seizure of medical staff as "a flagrant human rights violation by an authority that crossed all red lines of human morality".

In the weeks since the coup, Sudan has seen an unrelenting series of pro-democracy mass protest marches and manifestations, called by Resistance Committees and opposition forces across the country. These have consistently been met by violence from a strong military presence, and Sudanese doctors confirm that at least 56 civilians have died, dozens raped or sexually assaulted, hundreds injured, and hundreds more detained, prompting international condemnation and outrage.