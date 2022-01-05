Sudan in Limbo Following PM Hamdok's Resignation

Khartoum — The resignation of Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok on Sunday evening, in a televised address to the people, sparked widespread reactions at both the local and regional levels, as well as impacting Sudan's position internationally.

The chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, Commander-in-Chief of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, stressed the need to form an independent government with specific tasks agreed upon by all Sudanese in these historic circumstances.

El Burhan, who was speaking to officers of the rank of brigadier and above in the SAF and Rapid Support Forces in the General Command of the army in Khartoum, called yesterday for the need to work to achieve the tasks of the transitional period, which is to achieve peace, extend security and address the issues of people's livelihood and hold elections. El Burhan stated that to achieve these goals, it would require the cohesion of the Sudanese people to uphold the higher interests of the nation and to veer away from narrow partisan interests.

El Watheg El Bereir, Secretary General of the National Umma Party (NUP), said that Hamdok's resignation complicated Sudan's political scene, which is already suffering from a stifled political upheaval, adding further constitutional repercussions to its precarious landscape.

El Watheg said in today's broadcast interview with Radio Dabanga, that Hamdok's resignation upended the progress made before the signing of the Charter of Freedom and Change.

He went on to explain that the resignation also empowered the military by legitimising their disregard of the August 2019 Constitutional Document, who in addition to launching the coup on October 25, had also made facile renovations to the document, further entrenching the notion of them being a continuation to the former military regime.

The NUP Secretary General recounted that the proposed road map is open and subject to amendment and addition by the Sudanese people's civil and political institutions and resistance committees, to reach consensus and a unified vision to restore legitimacy and the path of civil democratic transformation.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) put forward a proposal called the Charter for Completing the Glorious December Revolution.

The Association stipulated in the articles of its charter that those chosen for all positions, be aligned with the December revolution and therefore its goals of radical change in complete overthrow of the military and their authority in legislative matters. Several provisions of the SPA charter were also devoted to reforming military institutions, stipulating that a civilian Prime Minister obtains the position of an inalienable commandership of the armed forces, that reflects the national character and national creed. Furthermore, the charter stipulates that the army's budget be subject to the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Finance. The proposed charter also calls for the dismantling of the Rapid Support Forces militia and the rebel movements, integrating them according to their standard into the unified national armed forces.

Additionally, according to the SPA charter, the Sovereignty Council's function should only be ceremonial role and without any tasks or executive powers.

The leader of the Justice and Equality Movement and the former Minister of Finance, Jibril Ibrahim, described Hamdok's resignation as "unfortunate". Ibrahim wrote on Twitter: "Let us turn this ordeal into a blessing and an opportunity for reunification and crossing the homeland to safety."

Minni Minawi, head of the Sudan Liberation Movement-MM faction and Governor of Darfur, said that the resignation of Hamdok is one symptom of the accumulated political and social crisis, which some of current political forces do not understand.

Prominent member of the Communist Party of Sudan, Siddig Yousef, commented that Hamdok's resignation was long overdue. He expects that Hamdok's resignation will tighten the noose on the military component internally and externally.

El Burhan affirmed in his statement, that the armed forces are the safety valve of the nation and will remain cohesive in guarding its security and will protect the democratic transition to free and fair elections to satisfy the aspirations of all Sudanese people.