Tunisia: Social Affairs Minister and FTDJ Discuss Challenges Facing Print Media Outlets

Tunis/Tunisia — Difficulties endured by print media outlets, particularly concerning the debts owed to the National Social Security Fund (CNSS), were the focus of a meeting, Tuesday, between Social Minister Malek Ezzahi and a delegation of the Tunisian Federation of Newspaper Directors.

The Minister pledged to provide support to these media outlets so that they would overcome the challenges they are facing and carry out their mission at best.

The meeting also shed light on the ties between the Tunisian government and the media as well as the need to establish partnership.