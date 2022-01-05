Tunisia: Ennahdha Bloc Describes Bhiri's Arrest As 'Political'

4 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Ennahda bloc in the suspended parliament denounced the "kidnapping" of MP Noureddine Bhiri, the "violence" that accompanied it as well as his "forced disappearance" which constitutes a "flagrant violation of all laws and international conventions ratified by Tunisia".

In a statement issued on Tuesday, following a meeting held on Monday evening, it calls for "the release of Noureddine Bhiri, without any conditions or restrictions, and the trial of all those involved in this case.

It considers that the statements of Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine (during a press briefing on Monday) regarding the charges against Noureddine Bhiri "are the responsibility of justice and its sole competence", considering that it is a "political case" that "returns the country to dictatorship and political trials", according to his words.

Ennahdha bloc also reaffirms its rejection of all decisions that "confiscate the 2014 Constitution" and represent a "clear trend towards an absolute autocratic regime and a Coup against constitutional legitimacy and the democratic path."

It also denounced the adoption of the state budget for the year 2022 by decree, "for the first time in the country's history, and without submitting it to consultation between the various social and political actors."

The Minister of the Interior said during a press briefing held Monday evening at the headquarters of his department that the two decisions of house arrest issued on December 30 and enforced on December 31, 2021, are related to the illegal granting of certificates of nationality, passports and national identity cards, also referring to "serious suspicions of a terrorist nature".

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X