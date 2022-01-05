Gambia: Community Development Ends Good Governance Training

A three-day training on Good Governance, Conflict Resolution and Management, Project and Program Planning and Implementation among others for West Coast Region regional executive members of National Livestock Owners Association (NaLOA)has ended at the Governor's Office in Brikama.

The training organised by the Department of Community Development in partnership with the National Livestock Owners Association brought together 30 participants drawn from milk vendors, meat vendors, butchers and small ruminant dealers.

Kajali Kanyi, Program officer Department of Community Development underscored the importance of the forum saying it was meant to build the capacity of participants on good governance to help them better manage their associations.

Njaga Khan, regional community development officer explained that the Small Ruminant Production Enhancement Project seeks to increase the population of the small ruminants, alleviate poverty, ensure food security and provide job creation opportunities for women and youth. He urged participants to disseminate the knowledge gained in their respective communities.

Ebrima O. Jallow, National Livestock Owners Association president stressed the importance of the capacity building saying it was the first of its kind for members of his association. He commended the Department of Community Development for the initiative saying:"this will enable members understand the importance of good governance, project and program planning."