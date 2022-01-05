Gambia: Barrow Pardons 21 Prisoners

4 January 2022
The Point (Banjul)

State House, Banjul, 31st December 2021: His Excellency President Adama Barrow today pardoned 21 prisoners in exercise of his powers of prerogative of mercy vested upon him by the constitution.

The pardon was made following the recommendations by the Prerogative of Mercy Committee. Among those pardoned are sixteen Gambians, one of whom is a female, three Senegalese men, a female Bissau Guinean and a Guinean man.

As per Section 82(2) of the 1997 Constitution, the Prerogative of Mercy Committee consists of the Attorney General who chairs the Committee with other members from the Department of Social Welfare, the Supreme Islamic Council and the Gambia Christian Council.

President Barrow seizes this opportunity to urge Gambians and residents of The Gambia to promote peace and be law abiding. He wishes all a happy and prosperous 2022.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X