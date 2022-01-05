Gambia: Nyofelleh, Sifoe Advance to KSD Tournament Quarter-Finals

Nyofelleh and Sifoe over the weekend advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2021-2022 Kombo South District (KSD) football tournament after winning their round of 16th matches played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School football field.

The Nyofelleh boys defeated Madina Salam 4-3 on penalties after regulation time ended goalless to progress to the last eight of the on-going Kombo South District biggest football fiesta.

Sifoe beat Jambanjelly 1-0 to sail to the last eight of the 2021-2022 Kombo South District football tournament.

Kartong thumped Batokunku 2-0 at the Sanyang football field to navigate to the quarter-finals of the on-going Kombo South District football championship.

Jambur sailed to the quarter-finals of the 2021-2022 Kombo South District football tournament following their 1-0 victory over champions Farato in their round of sixteen tie played at the Sanyang football field.