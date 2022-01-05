Gambia: Actions to Resume in 2nd Division League Today

Action is set to resume in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League today, Tuesday 4th January 2022 after the Christmas and the New Year break with three thrilling encounters across three different venues.

As part of week-six fixtures today, newly promoted side Dibba Oil will be playing against Latrikunda United at the Soma Mini-stadium.

Dibba Oil currently sit 8th position with 8 points after collecting two wins, two draws and one loss, while Latrikunda United who occupy second-from-bottom (17) position is with just 3 points after collecting one win, four losses and no draw after five games.

In the other encounter today, another newly promoted side Kanifing East will take on Immigration FC in a game to be played at the Late Ousman Saho football field in Old Yundum.

Kanifing East started their debut second division league season struggling after collecting 5 points and sits on 12th position with one win, two draws, and two defeats in five matches, while Immigration FC started very impressively as they currently occupy 3 position with 12 points leveled with BK Milan and two points adrift of the top.

Immigration FC collected four wins, one defeat and no draw so far after five games.

Elsewhere, Red Hawks FC will battle it out with debutant side Waterside FC in the third encounter of today's week-six fixtures at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Both teams (Red Hawks FC and newly promoted side Waterside) started the league very slowly. Both teams are with 4 points each with Waterside FC sitting 14th position and Red Hawks FC on 15th position.

Both Waterside FC and Red Hawks conceded three defeats, secured one win and one draw after five games.

Action will continue in the week-six fixtures tomorrow, Wednesday with three games across three different venues.

Tallinding United will host Gunjur United at the Independence Stadium in Bakau, Bombada will take on Medical FC at the Late Ousman Saho football field in Old Yundum while B4U Kiang West will play against Wagadu at the Soma Mini-stadium.