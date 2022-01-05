Tunisia: Aswaat Nissa Condemns Yesterday's Accident That Left 20 Female Farmworkers Injured

Tunis/Tunisia — The Aswat Nisaa association has strongly condemned the accident that occurred yesterday, Monday, in the region of Sabala in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid, having injured 20 female farmworkers, denouncing the delay of the state in the treatment of this case and the non-application of Law No. 51 of 2019 on the creation of a new category of transport for workers in the agricultural sector.

It said in a statement issued yesterday evening, a copy of which was received by TAP that the non-activation of the aforementioned law and the lack of effective solutions to this problem are likely to worsen the psychological and social situation of women working in the agricultural sector in Tunisia, renewing the unconditional solidarity of the association with all workers in the agricultural sector.

"Aswat Nisaa" called on all parties involved, including the Tunisian state, to assume their responsibilities for the implementation of the law that guarantees the protection of these workers and the establishment of mechanisms to fight against transport accidents on agricultural tracks.

Around twenty female farmworkers were injured on Monday 3 January in the region of Sabala in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid following a road accident.