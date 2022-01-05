Tunisia: Aswaat Nissa Condemns Yesterday's Accident That Left 20 Female Farmworkers Injured

4 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Aswat Nisaa association has strongly condemned the accident that occurred yesterday, Monday, in the region of Sabala in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid, having injured 20 female farmworkers, denouncing the delay of the state in the treatment of this case and the non-application of Law No. 51 of 2019 on the creation of a new category of transport for workers in the agricultural sector.

It said in a statement issued yesterday evening, a copy of which was received by TAP that the non-activation of the aforementioned law and the lack of effective solutions to this problem are likely to worsen the psychological and social situation of women working in the agricultural sector in Tunisia, renewing the unconditional solidarity of the association with all workers in the agricultural sector.

"Aswat Nisaa" called on all parties involved, including the Tunisian state, to assume their responsibilities for the implementation of the law that guarantees the protection of these workers and the establishment of mechanisms to fight against transport accidents on agricultural tracks.

Around twenty female farmworkers were injured on Monday 3 January in the region of Sabala in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid following a road accident.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X