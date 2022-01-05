Tunisia: National Consultation - Agreement Inked to Determine Missions and Responsibilities of Stakeholders

Tunis/Tunisia — A partnership agreement was inked on Tuesday, January 4, in Tunis between the Ministry of Communication Technologies, the National Informatics Centre (CNI) and the public telecommunication network operators.

The objective is to determine the missions and responsibilities of all stakeholders regarding the allocation of a secret code to access the electronic platform of the national consultation, the Department of Communication Technologies said in a statement.

This agreement is part of the framework of the national consultation, in application of the organic law number 63 dated July 27, 2004, on the protection of personal data, as well as the recommendation of the National Authority for the Protection of Personal Data (INPDP).

The national consultation, which was announced on December 13, 2021, by the President of the Republic, has already started on January 1, 2022, with a dry run that will continue for the next two weeks in all youth centres in the country.

The purpose of this consultation is to collect the suggestions of Tunisians regarding the reforms proposed by President Kais Saied.

To access the electronic platform of the consultation, it is necessary to request a secret code through SMS by dialling *1712* ID number # to ensure individual participation and preserve the confidentiality of the identity of each participant.

Open to all Tunisians, the national consultation has six main themes relating to different areas, namely politics and elections, economic and financial, development and digital transition, social, health, and education and culture.