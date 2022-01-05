Tunisia: Coronavirus - One Death and 18 New Infection Cases Recorded in Tataouine

4 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A new coronavirus-related death was recorded in Tataouine in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the governorate to 507 since the spread of the pandemic, the local health directorate said Tuesday.

During the same period, the region also recorded 18 more COVID-19 cases.

The new positive cases are distributed as follows: 7 cases in Tataouine-South, 5 cases in Tataouine-North, 3 cases in Bir Lahmar and 3 cases in Ghomrassen.

According to the same source, 4 COVID patients are currently admitted to the regional hospital in Tataouine, adding that in prevention of a new wave of infection, the regional health directorate in Tataouine intends to recruit graduate paramedics for a period of three months.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X