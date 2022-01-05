Tunisia: Coronavirus - One Death and 18 New Infection Cases Recorded in Tataouine

Tunis/Tunisia — A new coronavirus-related death was recorded in Tataouine in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the governorate to 507 since the spread of the pandemic, the local health directorate said Tuesday.

During the same period, the region also recorded 18 more COVID-19 cases.

The new positive cases are distributed as follows: 7 cases in Tataouine-South, 5 cases in Tataouine-North, 3 cases in Bir Lahmar and 3 cases in Ghomrassen.

According to the same source, 4 COVID patients are currently admitted to the regional hospital in Tataouine, adding that in prevention of a new wave of infection, the regional health directorate in Tataouine intends to recruit graduate paramedics for a period of three months.