Africa: Ethiopia's Lead Striker Kebede Ready for Totalenergies Afcon Challenge

Ethiopia's lead marksman Getaneh Kebede has vowed to score the goals that will help the team perform well in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021.

Kebede, who was part of Ethiopia's team when they last participated at the AFCON in the 2013 edition in South Africa, told CAFOnline.com that he is aware of the task ahead.

"As strikers, we are always expected to score the goals. Playing at the AFCON is very important and as a striker I am hungry to get the goals that will lead my team to the next stage," says Kebede.

The Walia Ibex, one of CECAFA representatives in AFCON 2021, are placed in Group A alongside Cape Verde, Burkina Faso and hosts Cameroon.

Asked about their group opponents, Kebede said there is nothing impossible in football. "All we need to do is prepare well, concentrate and play as a team," added the 29-year-old who features for Woikite City in the Ethiopian Premier League.

Kebede made it clear that they managed to beat strong sides like Cote d'Ivoire during the AFCON qualifiers and can still beat any team in the competition.

Getaneh Kebede was Ethiopia's top scorer in the AFCON qualifiers with three goals. He scored in the 3-0 win against Niger and in the 4-0 humbling of Madagascar at the Bahir Dar Stadium. He also netted the lone goal in th3 3-1 away defeat to Cote d'Ivoire.