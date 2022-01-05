Gambians Continue to Lament Price Hike of Basic Commodities

The surge in the prices of basic commodities is being chanted in every place, homes, markets, streets, commercial vehicles, ceremonies etc. in The Gambia.

Scores of Gambians continue to lament about the increase in prices of commodities, while questioning what could be causes of this phenomenon. Some have even blamed the government for failing to control the price hike,

Foroyaa visited Bakoteh and Serrekunda markets on Thursday 30th December 2021, where people expressed their concerns and frustration on the increase of basic commodities.

This medium found out that the price of a bag of sugar is D1850, a bag of American rice costs D1400, a gallon of 20 litre oil costs D1650, a bag of potato costs D750, a bag of onion costs D500, 900g Jadida Butter costs D600, and Armanti Mayonnaise-5kg costs D875.

The shopkeepers who spoke to Foroyaa disclosed that D25 profit is added to almost all the prices of the aforesaid basic commodities.

Alpha Barry, a shopkeeper along the Serrekunda highway, said it is not his will to sell these food items at such prices.

"Customers complained to me every day about the increase in prices of basic commodities but what can I do," he said.

He said he can see the frustration on the faces of his customers whenever they are buying these food items.

Binta Sanyang, engaged by this reporter on prices of commodities in a taxi, said expenses on meals have increased in her home.

"Am an entrepreneur and business in this country is known to everyone; I make a little," she said. "There is no option. I have to contribute to what my husband gives for us to suffer at home."

Aramatou Badji, who this medium met at the Serrekunda market, called on the government to help the average people as they are struggling to buy basic commodities due to price hike.

She said over the years, the price of these commodities continues increasing.