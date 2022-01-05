Gambia: Brandon Institute Sets to Offer Professional Courses

The Brandon Institute of Professional Management (BIPM) is gearing up to commence offering professional studies to Gambian students.

Mr. Sulaiman Tarawally, the brain behind BIPM, said their motto is Knowledge Is Power, and that the institution is Gambian own, newly incorporated and branded institution that has come to stay and close the vacuum for the school leaving drop outs.

"This aims to complement the efforts of the government in ensuring access to quality knowledge especially the school drop outs", he said.

"We educate you to become Professionals in Management of your business, in the office, and if you are looking for good tutorial classes for your WASSCE, English Language Proficiency and Information Technology. Then come to Brandon Institute of Professional Management."

"Brandon is a new institution in The Gambia. It is located at number 69 Kombo Sillah Drive, Churchill's Town. We can be reached on telephone at (00220)9922379, 7380652 or 3176511," Mr. Tarawally added.

BIPM offers the following ICM professional courses at external levels (ICM) ranging from Certificate to Graduate Diploma;

1. Maritime Management (ICM)

2. Human Resource Development (HRD)(ICM)

3. Project Management

4. Travel & Tourism (at professional level with ICM)

5. Graduate Diploma in Accounting and Finance (ICM)

6. Business Management. (ICM)

7. Health and Safety Management

8. Public Sector MANAGEMENT

9. Office Management

10. Financial Service

11. Commercial Studies

12. PC Repair and Maintenance

It also offers single subject diploma at external levels in the following subject areas

(ICM) levels;

Business Law

Auditing and Taxation

Employee Relation

Training and Development

Marketing

Health and Safety Management

Maritime Management

Journalism