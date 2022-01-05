Cameroon: School Premises - Barrier Measures in Place...

Different institutions are ensuring that students put on face masks and wash their hands before entering their classrooms.

As the world continues to battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, efforts to curb or prevent the spread of the virus in various school premises in the country continue at various levels. Students seen in most school campuses as the second term progresses are wearing a face mask as well as applying efforts to respect other preventive measures against Covid-19 such as the washing of hands with clean water.

At the entrance to the Government High School Biyem-Assi-Yaounde, a 5,000-litre, of water container is seen at the right hand side of the gate. Every student is expected to make an obligatory stop at that spot to wash their hands. At this point, the discipline masters also verify that each student is wearing a face mask. Those who do not have face masks are obliged to get one before entering the school campus. In some situations, the school administration handed face masks to those who were not wearing one. The situation at the Lycée Général Leclerc in Yaounde is not different from what is happening in different secondary schools in Yaounde. From a distance, one could notice that almost all students and teachers are wearing a face mask. Hand-wash buckets with soap have been placed in various corners of the school premises. This is to ensure that students wash their hands as often as possible.

At the Central Government English Primary School Yaounde (CGEPS), a hand-wash bucket is placed at the main entrance into the school premises. Everybody is obliged to wash his or her hands before entering the school compound. The Head Master of Group One, Daniel Ojong says Class One pupils are not expected to wear face masks as such; none of them was wearing a face mask when Cameroon Tribune visited the institution recently. However, those in Class Three were wearing face masks as well as putting efforts to respect social distancing in their sitting positions in the classroom.

Numerous efforts are being made to respect social distancing through the sitting positions in various classrooms. However, most school authorities say respecting social distancing out of the classroom is a difficult task when students and pupils are on break or undertaking any exercise. Their level of proximity cannot be controlled and some move around holding hands.