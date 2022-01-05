Gambia to Strengthen Role of Youth and Trade in Economic Development With the Support of the EU

Youth associations, public and private organizations announced their support of a roadmap to empower youth in The Gambia.

The Youth and Trade Roadmap, which has been developed as part of the International Trade Centre's Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) with the support of the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa, places skills development and entrepreneurship at the heart of a new effort to create jobs and opportunities in the West African country.

he Youth and Trade Roadmap will serve as a guiding compass for the Government to bolster competitiveness and thereby reduce migration flows.

In addition to setting out how to create opportunities for youth and strengthen trade, the roadmap presents an action plan with activities and priorities for integrating value-chain development that will enable the youth to access business opportunities in the target sectors. Specifically, it provides recommendations on improving productivity and quality, technical and vocational skills, market reach and diversification, and how to facilitate youth entrepreneurship.

The roadmaps serve as a blueprint for the joint implementation of strategic priorities identified in the country's new Development Plan.

As such they outline concrete economic opportunities in key industries and offer a plan to activate them by all stakeholders.

The Youth and Trade Roadmap will activate concrete economic opportunities for decent jobs at home.

It is lso encouraged other development partners to adopt the framework to maximize development impact for young Gambians.

The Youth and Trade Roadmap addresses the root causes of youth migration in The Gambia by identifying job opportunities along value chains with high export potential and by promoting inclusive entrepreneurship schemes.

Youth and Trade Roadmap demonstrated ITC's commitment to support the building the new Gambia.

Youth, job creation and trade are the three powerful engines to seize new commercial and investment opportunities in The Gambia.

It ensured that more jobs and opportunities are created for the youth and young entrepreneurs as well as paving the way for economic growth in the country.

Source-Gambia Youth News