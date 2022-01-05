Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Sixty-five patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central, Southern, Anseba, and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, forty-four patients are from Quarantine Centers (11) and Testing Stations (33) in Asmara, Central Region. Ten patients are from Testing Stations in Mai-Dima (3), Mendefera (2), Adi-Keih (1), Dekemhare (1), Tsorena (1), Adi-Quala (1), and Dubarwa (1); Southern Region. Nine patients are from Quarantine Center in Keren (1) and Testing Stations in Elaberet (6) and Adi-Tekelezan (2); Anseba Region. Two patients are from a Testing Station in Girmaika, Gash Barka Region.

On the other hand, thirty-five patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (17), Southern (9), and Anseba (9) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, 86 years old patient from the Central Region has passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 7,819 while the number of deaths has risen to 77.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 8,128.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

04 January 2022