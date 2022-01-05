Eritrea: Chinese Foreign Minister Arrives in Asmara

State Councilor and Foreign Minter of the People's Republic of China, Mr. Wang Yi arrived in Asmara in the evening hours of today, 4 January, for a two-day official visit.

Upon arrival at the Asmara International Airport, Mr. Wang Yi was accorded warm welcome by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and other senior Government and PFDJ officials.

During his stay in Asmara, Mr. Wang Yi will meet and hold talks with President Isaias Afwerki and Foreign Minister, Mr. Osman Saleh on strengthening bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest to the two countries.