Egypt: Mulla - MIDOR Project to Be Operational By Mid 2022

Petroleum Minister Tareq el Mulla said Tuesday that the Middle East Oil Refinery (MIDOR)'s expansion project in Alexandria city will be experimentally operational by mid 2022.

This came during a meeting of MIDOR board which discussed a follow-up of implementation of the project which aims to increase the overall production capacity of the facility, also includes conversion of the existing diesel hydrotreater unit into a kerosene unit to process crude, and the modification of all utility units, auxiliary units, and refinery tanks so that they can support the expansion.

When fully completed the facility is expected to increase the production of LPG by 107%, high-octane gasoline by 60%, jet fuel by 145%, and diesel by 45%. These are the equivalent of 280,000 million tonnes (Mt), 1.6Mt, 2.2Mt, and 2.8Mt respectively. In addition, the project will also produce 0.57Mt of Coke and 0.14Mt Sulphur.

During the meeting, the minister stressed the importance of the project, which is established with total investments amounting to nearly EGP 2.4 billion and will increase the refinery capacity by 60 percent.

MENA