Egypt: Civil Aviation Min. - WYF Sends Message of Hope

Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Manar said on Tuesday the World Youth Forum (WYF) sends a message of hope and optimism for the youth, directing all bodies concerned to offer all facilitations needed for the convenience of the forum's participants.

Manar's remarks came during his inspection tour of Sharm El Sheikh International Airport to check on preparations for receiving the guests and participating delegations at the forum, slated for January 10-13, as well as the adherence to all anti-coronavirus measures.

The minister noted the airport is ready for receiving all guests, thanking the staff at all airports for their efforts in light of the bad weather.

He inspected the airport's counters, ground services, and rain drainage system.

