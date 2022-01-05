Egypt: Sisi Follows Up Waste Management Efforts in Industrial Areas

4 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed the governmental bodies concerned to secure the financial resources and equipment needed for having highly efficient waste management systems in industrial zones.

Sisi also emphasized the need to work for maximizing the benefits of waste recycling, given its positive impact on the environment as well as public health and citizens' living conditions.

The president was speaking during a meeting on Tuesday with Presidential Adviser for Urban Planning Maj. Gen. Amir Sayed Ahmed, head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Maj. Gen. Ehab El-Farr, and Director General of the National Service Projects Organization (NSPO) Maj. Gen. Walid Abul-Magd.

Sisi was briefed on the efforts under way for effectively managing industrial waste, especially that of marble and granite plants, according to a statement by Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

He also followed up on the progress made in a project to build an integrated recycling factory for solid and liquid waste resulting from industrial activities in Shak El-Teban, east of the Autostrad road in southern Cairo.

The factory, expected to have a daily recycling capacity of 300,000 tons, is envisioned to contribute to protecting the environment and achieving maximum economic benefits by using industrial waste for making world-class building materials that comply with environmental standards, the spokesman added.

