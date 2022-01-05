Egypt: Environment Ministry Supports Industrial Facilities to Achieve Sustainable Development

Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad said her ministry is keen to help industrial facilities comply with environmental standards related to achieving sustainable industrial development, taking into account environmental considerations.

This contributes to providing products that are capable of entering global competition in light of the world's trend towards green economy and supporting efforts to confront climate change impacts, the minister added.

Fouad made the remarks during her tour on Tuesday of Maamoura Paper Company in Alexandria; as part of her visit to a number of industrial facilities in Alexandria and Beheira governorates to check on the implementation of voluntary eco-compliance plans.

The minister inspected the chemical and biological treatment unit that is being set up by Maamoura Company at a cost of approximately EGP 10 million in a bid to adhere to the standards set by the law on protecting waterways from pollution.

This comes in light of the directives issued by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli as regards adjusting the status of factories and reducing pollution there; amid preparations for Egypt's hosting of the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference 2022 (COP 27).

MENA