Egypt: Environment Ministry Supports Industrial Facilities to Achieve Sustainable Development

4 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad said her ministry is keen to help industrial facilities comply with environmental standards related to achieving sustainable industrial development, taking into account environmental considerations.

This contributes to providing products that are capable of entering global competition in light of the world's trend towards green economy and supporting efforts to confront climate change impacts, the minister added.

Fouad made the remarks during her tour on Tuesday of Maamoura Paper Company in Alexandria; as part of her visit to a number of industrial facilities in Alexandria and Beheira governorates to check on the implementation of voluntary eco-compliance plans.

The minister inspected the chemical and biological treatment unit that is being set up by Maamoura Company at a cost of approximately EGP 10 million in a bid to adhere to the standards set by the law on protecting waterways from pollution.

This comes in light of the directives issued by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli as regards adjusting the status of factories and reducing pollution there; amid preparations for Egypt's hosting of the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference 2022 (COP 27).

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X