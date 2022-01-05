Egypt: PM Lauds Dar Al-Iftaa's Efforts in Maintaining Social Stability

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli lauded on Tuesday 4/1/2022 Dar al-Iftaa's efforts in maintaining social stability and taking the lead in the field of fatwa science inside and outside the country.

Madbouli's remarks came during his meeting with Grand Mufti Shawki Allam to review Dar al-Iftaa's future vision and its achievements in 2021.

Allam thanked Madbouli for the State's great and continuous support for Dar al-Iftaa, saying the vision is based on two main axes; achieving social and intellectual security and promoting awareness among citizens, particularly the youth.

The mufti showed the Islamic institution's role in detecting extremism through its Observatory of Takfiri Fatwas and Extremist Views, which issued over 600 reports.