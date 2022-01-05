Egypt: PM Lauds Dar Al-Iftaa's Efforts in Maintaining Social Stability

4 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli lauded on Tuesday 4/1/2022 Dar al-Iftaa's efforts in maintaining social stability and taking the lead in the field of fatwa science inside and outside the country.

Madbouli's remarks came during his meeting with Grand Mufti Shawki Allam to review Dar al-Iftaa's future vision and its achievements in 2021.

Allam thanked Madbouli for the State's great and continuous support for Dar al-Iftaa, saying the vision is based on two main axes; achieving social and intellectual security and promoting awareness among citizens, particularly the youth.

The mufti showed the Islamic institution's role in detecting extremism through its Observatory of Takfiri Fatwas and Extremist Views, which issued over 600 reports.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X