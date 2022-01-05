Egypt: Shoukry Probes Bilateral Relations, Regional Files With His Spanish Counterpart

4 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry had talks over the phone on Tuesday 4/1/2022 with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares on bilateral ties, regional files and a raft of other issues of mutual interest.

They also discussed means to deepen the friendly Egyptian-Spanish relations and give a stronger impetus to joint cooperation through exchanged visits and other channels of communication to serve the benefit of both countries and their peoples.

They agreed on the need to intensify coordination and cooperation regarding various files and at international forums.

Talks also took up a number of priority issues with the two top diplomats agreeing on the importance of working together to resolve regional crises and realize regional stability as well as continuing the joint political dialogue to enhance coordination.

