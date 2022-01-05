Egypt: Sisi Inspects New Multi-Purpose Electric, Gas-Powered Vehicles

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi inspected on Tuesday a number of multi-purpose electric and gas-powered vehicles, prompted by his interest in adopting a clean transportation system.

Sisi was accompanied by Minister of Transport Kamel el Wazir, MCV Board Chairman Karim Ghabour, Director of the Armed Forces Department of Motor Vehicles Maj. Gen. Kamel Wafa'i, and Assistant Director of the Department for Armament Maj. Gen. Mohamed Abdel Fattah.

Wafa'i briefed the president on the vehicles' capabilities and how to make the best use of them to serve the State's vision for the future, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

Sisi also checked a model of a gas-powered vehicle for people with disabilities, the spokesman added.

MENA