Egypt: Azhar Imam and Awqaf Minister Visit Coptic Cathedral to Offer Greetings On Xmas

4 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Azhar Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed El Tayyed and Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa on Tuesday paid a visit to the Coptic Cathedral in Abbasiyya to offer greetings to Pope Tawadros II of the Coptic Orthodox Church on the occasion of Xmas.

During the visit, Sheikh Tayyed voiced hope that this new year could bring about more happiness and welfare to the Egyptian people, asserting that all heavenly messages have several moral commons.

He asserted that greetings in such occasions are part of the Islamic philosophy which place high the human values and call for maintaining brotherly ties.

Meanwhile, Awqaf minister asserted that Egypt is a unique example of national unity, adding that such model is a way to establish global peace.

He noted that Egypt is a perfect example for equal citizenship in the rights and duties and will remain united through its people.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X