Egypt: Azhar Imam and Awqaf Minister Visit Coptic Cathedral to Offer Greetings On Xmas

Azhar Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed El Tayyed and Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa on Tuesday paid a visit to the Coptic Cathedral in Abbasiyya to offer greetings to Pope Tawadros II of the Coptic Orthodox Church on the occasion of Xmas.

During the visit, Sheikh Tayyed voiced hope that this new year could bring about more happiness and welfare to the Egyptian people, asserting that all heavenly messages have several moral commons.

He asserted that greetings in such occasions are part of the Islamic philosophy which place high the human values and call for maintaining brotherly ties.

Meanwhile, Awqaf minister asserted that Egypt is a unique example of national unity, adding that such model is a way to establish global peace.

He noted that Egypt is a perfect example for equal citizenship in the rights and duties and will remain united through its people.

MENA