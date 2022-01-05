Africa: AFCON Build-Up - Salah Is Good but Pharaohs Should Be Afraid of the Super Eagles, Says Ahmed Musa

Nigeria and Egypt will battle it out in the opening AFCON Group D tie next Tuesday.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has declared there is no cause for alarm over the existential threat posed by Egyptian star forward, Mohamed Salah, to Nigeria's campaign at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations Cup tournament that kicks off on Sunday in Cameroon.

For Musa, the Pharaohs need to be afraid of the talents in the Eagles, not the other way round.

"Everyone is talking about Salah, but if you look at our team we have lots of players they will be worried about," Musa declared during a press conference held in Abuja on Tuesday.

"So we don't have to think about Salah; they have to think about our own players.

"They talk about Salah but we have players like Samuel Chukwueze and others on the wings who are very dangerous, so that's football," the Super Eagles captain explained.

Musa was one of the players in the last Nigerian team that won the AFCON tournament almost a decade ago in South Africa.

The fleet-footed forward is confident he could win again with the present crop of players assembled by the interim manager, Augustin Eguavoen.

"In each tournament, you will always see new players. I don't think there is any new player going to the AFCON that has not been with us since day one," Musa said. "So we are together and we know each other but it's just something little the coach just needs to add into the team.

"For me, I think we are ready because we have played lots of matches together, and like I said we are 100 per cent ready. We are not going to Cameroon to see the beauty of the country, but to win.

"I remember during the qualifiers when we sealed qualification; we said we are not just going to the AFCON, we are going to come back with the trophy.

Nigeria is seeking a fourth title in Cameroon, having won the continental title in 1980, 1994, and 2013.