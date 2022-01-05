Somalia: Int'l Community Join the NCC Meeting in Mogadishu Amid High Hopes of a Step Forward

4 January 2022
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Foreign diplomats and ambassadors led by UN head mission in Somalia joined the National Consultative Assembly chaired by Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and attended by Federal Member States presidents which entered its second day to resolve underlying electoral issues that has marred the ongoing elections amid high hopes of a breakthrough to the stand- off.

Prime minister promised to focus to deliver the long stalled elections and bolster the security and intergrity of the process in the wake of political showdown between him and President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo who announced last week that he had suspended his powers.

The Assembly also meet with Union of Presidential Candidates hours where they heard the views of the council in a bid to incorporate into the expedition and convening of a credible elections.

The meeting is also set to further bring out the loopholes of the ongoing elections and address the contended issues by stakeholders and candidates.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X