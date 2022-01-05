Somalia: Int'l Community Join the NCC Meeting in Mogadishu Amid High Hopes of a Step Forward

Foreign diplomats and ambassadors led by UN head mission in Somalia joined the National Consultative Assembly chaired by Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and attended by Federal Member States presidents which entered its second day to resolve underlying electoral issues that has marred the ongoing elections amid high hopes of a breakthrough to the stand- off.

Prime minister promised to focus to deliver the long stalled elections and bolster the security and intergrity of the process in the wake of political showdown between him and President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo who announced last week that he had suspended his powers.

The Assembly also meet with Union of Presidential Candidates hours where they heard the views of the council in a bid to incorporate into the expedition and convening of a credible elections.

The meeting is also set to further bring out the loopholes of the ongoing elections and address the contended issues by stakeholders and candidates.