Africa: Costa Rica 2022 - Cameroon and Nigeria Regroup for Fourth Round Showdown

4 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Cameroon U-20 women's national team and their Nigerian counterparts have resumed preparations for their Fourth Round meeting in the African qualifiers for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup, Costa Rica 2022 later this month.

In Yaounde, coach Mike Doumou summoned 27 players, including Kazakhstan based Nga Manga Divine on the provisional squad whIch comprises of three goalkeepers, eight defenders, eight midfielders and eight attackers.

The young Lionesses progressed to the fourth round without kicking the ball after the surprise withdrawal of Gabon from a Third Round duel and set up a crunch date with the Falconets.

At CAF center of excellence in Mbankomo, coach Doumou's ladies are gearing up since December 31 for the first leg encounter scheduled to be played in three-week time.

Cameroon Squad

Goalkeepers: Onomo Christemillenne, Bihina Michaely Ines, Satis Helene Graceely

Defenders: Kalieu Moungoue Vanessa, Layou Rose, Ngaffo Balbine, Nke Nke Nina, Mague Ines, Ngono Marie Victoire, Nkada Nkada Saturne, Tchanko Sindje Diane

Midfielders: Naomie Leslie Ndjoah Eto, Kome Fadimatou Aretouyap, Kalelo Mexes, Mbomozomo Ntame Ivana, Ngo Ngock Monique, Mfoudjou Vessah Amina, Achta Toko Njoya, Daha Camilla Yvette

Forwards: Tabe Brenda, Lamine Mana, Aboudi Assongna Jennifer, Ndome Mbella, Nnanga Ebolo Raissa, Enganambeng Annie Felicia, Confidence Bongben Buh, NGA Manga Divine

On the other hand, coach Christopher Danjuma has called up 26 players, including Rivers Angels trio of Deborah Abiodun, Rofiat Imuran and captain Tosin Demehin to camp based in Abuja.

To reach this stage, the Falconets zoomed past Central African Republic 11-0 on aggregate in the second round in October and a 4-0 one-legged third round triumph over Congo in November.

In build up to Cameroon's clash, the invited 26-player list made up of four goalkeepers, nine defenders, five midfielders and eight attackers will resume the camp at Serob Hotel on 5 January 2022.

After a first leg, fourth round tie in Douala on 22 January, the Falconets will host the second leg at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos two weeks later.

Nigeria squad

Goalkeepers: Chidinma Nkiruka (Edo Queens); Nelly Ekeh (Sunshine Queens); Inyene Etim (Abia Angels); Omini Monle (Bayelsa Queens)

Defenders: Rofiat Imuran (Rivers Angels); Jumoke Alani (Edo Queens); Motunrayo Ezekiel (Naija Ratels); Oluwatosin Demehin (Rivers Angels); Omowunmi Oshobukola (Edo Queens); Oluwabunmi Oladeji (Naija Ratels); Oluchi Ohaegbulem (Confluence Queens); Chidinma Ogbuchi (FC Robo Queens); Deborah Abiodun (Rivers Angels)

Midfielders: Basirat Amoo (Nasarawa Amazons); Esther Onyenezide (FC Robo Queens); Yina Adoo (Nasarawa Amazons); Anuoluwapo Yusuf (Bayelsa Queens); Chinyere Kalu (Nasarawa Amazons)

Forwards: Joy Jerry (Bayelsa Queens); Mercy Idoko (Nasarawa Amazons); Flourish Sebastine (Edo Queens); Taiwo Lawal (FC Robo Queens); Precious Vincent (Bayelsa Queens); Blessing Okpe (Rivers Angels); Chiamaka Okwachukwu (Royal Queens); Amarachi Onyenekwe (Nasarawa Amazons)

