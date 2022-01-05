Tunisia: President Saied Officiates Funeral Ceremony of Victims of Monday's Military Helicopter Crash

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied, on Tuesday, officiated the funeral ceremony of martyrs of the National army, Captain Béchir Saïdani and Captain Wathak Nasr, who died on Monday in a military helicopter crash.

Their helicopter crashed while on a routine flight in the locality of Hicher, Bizerte.

The Head of State recited Al-Fatiha and eulogised the two martyrs, while affirming commitment to provide the necessary assistance to their families, said a Presidency statement.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of National Defence, the Director General of Military Health and members of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces.