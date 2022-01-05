Tunisia: President Saied Officiates Funeral Ceremony of Victims of Monday's Military Helicopter Crash

4 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied, on Tuesday, officiated the funeral ceremony of martyrs of the National army, Captain Béchir Saïdani and Captain Wathak Nasr, who died on Monday in a military helicopter crash.

Their helicopter crashed while on a routine flight in the locality of Hicher, Bizerte.

The Head of State recited Al-Fatiha and eulogised the two martyrs, while affirming commitment to provide the necessary assistance to their families, said a Presidency statement.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of National Defence, the Director General of Military Health and members of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X