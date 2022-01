Tunis/Tunisia — A policeman was injured in a knife attack by an individual on a police patrol at the crossroads of Bir Soltan, Douz, governorate of Kebili, said the deputy prosecutor and spokesperson for the Court of First Instance in Kebili Khalif Ben Fraj.

The attacker was quickly arrested and transferred to the headquarters of the investigation unit in Douz.

He admitted belonging to terrorist organisation "Ansar Al-Sharia", the same source told TAP.