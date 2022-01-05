Tunisia-Switzerland - Call for Social, Economic or Environmental Projects Launched By Swiss Embassy in Tunis

4 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A call for small projects of a social, economic or environmental nature has been launched by the Swiss Embassy in Tunis. It targets Tunisian non-profit associations seeking funding for a project of this kind. Financial support of up to 20,000 dinars will be provided to the four or five best projects, the embassy said in a statement.

Associations are requested to send their applications by e-mail or submit a hard copy by January 23, 2022, to the Embassy's address: tunis@eda.admin.ch.

"The quality of the files will be assessed on the basis of the viability and originality of the project, the social, economic and environmental impact of the project in Tunisia and the sustainability of the impact of the project and the quality of the presentation of the file", indicates the same source.

Economic exchanges between Tunisia and Switzerland are in fact growing globally. Tunisia is one of the priority countries for Switzerland's international cooperation, with a focus on support for the democratic transition.

"Through its support, Switzerland wishes to work with Tunisia for stability and the maintenance of peace, taking the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals as a common reference", notes the Swiss cooperation programme in Tunisia 2021-2024, accessible on the embassy's webpage.

In its contribution to economic development and development cooperation, Switzerland focuses on young people through vocational training and job creation.

In 2018, Switzerland was Tunisia's 8th largest bilateral development partner according to the statistics of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which however does not include all contributions from non-traditional donors. With a total of USD 1.6 billion per year, the European Union and its members contribute more than 50%.

