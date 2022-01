Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied, on Tuesday, had a phone call with his Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, wishing him a quick recovery.

The Mauritanian Presidency announced on Tuesday that President Ould Ghazouani has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The two leaders emphasised the strong bonds uniting Tunisia and Mauritania, the Tunisian Presidency said in a statement.

Saied invited the Mauritanian president to visit Tunisia.