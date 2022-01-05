Tunisia: CPG Reports 3.8 Million Tonnes of Marketable Phosphate Production in 2021

4 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Gafsa Phosphates Company (CPG) produced around 3.8 million tonnes of marketable phosphate in 2021, 17% below the target set by the company.

This gap between the targets set and the production volume recorded is due to "a difficult start in 2021 because of strikes and sit-ins and the suspension of extraction activities in the various production units in Metlaoui, Mdhilla, Om Larayes and Redeyef," a source from CPG told TAP.

The CPG was however able to increase the pace of supply of its local customers in commercial phosphate, stressed the same source.

It said quantities of phosphate shipped to manufacturers of chemical fertilizers, namely the Tunisian Chemical Group (GCT) and the Tunisian-Indian Fertilizer Company (TIFERT) have reached 3.35 million tonnes in 2021 against 2.32 million tonnes in 2020.

