Nigeria: 'Kidnapping, Killings, Cattle Rustling Discouraging Youth Farmers'

Ado Ekiti — Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) has lamented the persistent upsurge of kidnappings, killings, cattle rustling and banditry in the country, saying the sordid scenarios are pushing the youth from farming into menial jobs.

NYC called on the youth population to wake up from their slumber in 2022 and 2023 elections by deploying their demographic strength in term of vote population and launch themselves to relevance, by demanding what are due to them from leaders. NYC spoke in Ado Ekiti yesterday in a statement signed by Chairman, Ekiti chapter, Com. Tosin Adesuyi.

Adesuyi regretted how Nigerian youths were being incapacitated through unemployment and lack of commitment to tackle insecurity that have affected their farming businesses and education, with cases of bombings, kidnappings and killings now being perpetrated in schools .

Of particular reference, Adesuyi lambasted Governor Kayode Fayemi-led government for allegedly sacking some workers of the Ekiti State University and Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, saying this had also contributed to the sufferings of youth.

"We have witnessed the incapacitation of our youth, so that they will be unable to take over their own affairs. Also, the high rate of unemployment cum underfunding of our tertiary institutions have caused hunger, scarcity, lack and hike in prices of commodities, which in no doubt affecting negatively the standard of living who have little or no financial means to cope.

"Different from the soured relationship between the government and the youth population , we cannot forget so quickly, how some of us, our brothers, sisters and parents lost their jobs at EKSU and EKSUTH. Many of them are now roaming the streets.

"The greatest blow is the state of insecurity confronting some of us youth farmers who have now retired from farming to menial jobs as means of survival after their lifetime investments were invaded and destroyed by herdsmen.

"Whereas, the government at all levels preach diversification from oil-based economy to agriculture, but botched the diversification policy, by not paying attention or give adequate measures to curb the insecurity, so that our colleagues can return to farming".

Adesuyi called on Governor Fayemi to restructure the Ministry of Youth and bring in capable hands to man the post as good strategy to develop the population, saying the youth policy of the present government has allegedly failed to provide succour for his colleagues.

"Youth development means transformation and much more to us than the cosmetics and window dressing affairs we have engaged in for a long time in this state. It is beyond having only football competitions to show as the achievement in the area of youth development in the last three years.

"Flowing from the above, our sincere appeal to Ekiti State government is to make the youth development a priority on its policy thrust, by overhauling the agencies in charge of youth development to bring about youth -inclined policies in Ekiti.

"The government is informed that the well-meaning youths have exhausted their patience about cases of fake promises, deceits, blackmail, lip service to citizens wellbeing. Failure to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the well-meaning youths in this state will be resisted by all means possible".