Nigeria: Osinbajo Should Succeed Buhari in 2023, Says Federal Lawmaker

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

A member of the House of Representatives representing Tarauni federal constituency in Kano State, Hon Hafiz Kawu, has described Vice President Yemi Osibanjo as the "natural successor to President Muhammadu Buhari" in 2023.

Kawu, a former aide to Osibanjo, said the vice president has what it takes to succeed Buhari, owing to his "experience and versatility in managing an entity."

At a press conference held in Kano yesterday, the lawmaker said Osibanjo, even though he had not yet declared his intention to contest for the presidency, is the most suitable person to succeed Buhari.

He said Osibanjo has the capacity, experience, and capability to lead Nigeria over every other aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, "The vice president has the capacity to improve the economy of the country in view of the fact that he is the one who designed all social investment programmes that have positively impacted millions of Nigerians.

"I am sure he would continue from where the president stopped because he has the mindset of developing Nigeria. He is the natural successor of to Buhari. Nigeria is in his heart. He believes so much in Nigeria."

"He is a loyal VP, and his performance as the vice president is unprecedented. Even when he acted as the president on several occasions, Osinbajo had performed very well, so he has the experience to become the leader of the country in 2023."

When asked about the presidential ambition of the national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, Kawu said: "Tinubu has not declared his presidential ambition. Even if he declares, the party knows how to sort it out."

On the rumoured support of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, for Tinubu, the lawmaker said the governor had never declared his support for the former governor of Lagos State for the presidency.

Kawu also expressed optimism that APC would be out of its lingering crises at the state and national levels, expressing hope that the ruling party would even emerge victorious in the 2023 elections across the country.