Nigeria: Stop Destroying Yourselves, Be United, Wike Tells Ogonis

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike has urged the Ogoni ethnic nationality to be more united to attract peace and development in the area.

This as the governor has berated the leaders and people of Ogoni for promoting disunity among themselves while blaming the backwardness of their area on others.

Wike stated this yesterday at the 30th celebration of Ogoni Day with the theme, "Leaving no one behind", held at Bori town, in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Wike regretted that the Ogoni leaders can hardly defend the interest of Ogoni land and genuinely pursue issues of environmental degradation and resource control with the same zest demonstrated by their forebears like late Ken Saro-Wiwa.

He said: "People like Ken Saro-Wiwa and all of the people you are celebrating on Ogoni Day, how many of you can today stand for what Ken (Saro-Wiwa) stood for. How many can today stand for the great Ogoni men who died for your struggle."

He noted with regret how some Ogoni people have now debased the struggle and have rather used it to allegedly collect money from those who do not want the goals of the struggle achieved.

According to the governor, such monetary largess they make can best be described as blood money and wondered with what conscience that they gather each year to celebrate a struggle that they have betrayed.

"You use Ogoni Day to make money. God will never forgive you. I will never be a party to make blood money. All of you , you are here today for Ogoni day, are you standing firm for Ogoni people? Are you standing firm for the spirit of those who died for you? Go and check your conscience. Ogoni people check your conscience," he said.

The governor asserted that he had never betrayed Rivers' interest but defended it with courage including pursuing the OML 11 law suit at the Supreme Court.

He observed that the case may not concluded before his tenure will end, but it may secure the most needed ownership right of such resources to the people.

"You people are talking about OML 11. Today, I'm in Supreme Court to challenge the federal government and NNPC. I will not be governor forever, I'm leaving next year, but God in heaven will bear me witness. I have protected and defended the interest of the state and interest of Ogoni land."

Wike admonished Ogoni leaders and the people to stop being used as agents of discord by the federal government and its agencies to pull down their own and betray the Ogoni interest.

He pointed to how Ogonis are contributing to frustrate the political career of one of their bright brains, Senator Magnus Abe, and Ledum Mitee's long fight to become a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The governor also noted that the same lack of unity seen in Ogoniland is prevalent in the entire Niger Delta because governors in the region, lawmakers and other levels of leaders are hardly working together in unison.

According to him, the people of Niger Delta are the ones marginalising themselves because each tribe thinks herself as more Niger Deltan than the other

Chairman of the occasion and President, Ijaw National Congress (INC), Professor Benjamin Okaba said the fundamental problem of the country is the refusal of the Nigerian State to restore the derivation principle that was abrogated by Decree No.34 of May 1966 by Aguiyi Ironsi, the subsequent promulgation of Petroleum Decree 1966, and General Olusegun Obasanjo's 1978 Land Use Act considered widely as the most obnoxious, draconian and unjust piece of legislation on land and resource ownership.

"The Petroleum Industry Act 2021, that is laced with several contentious and discriminating clauses against the people of the Niger Delta is yet another dimension of institutional injustice against the oil and gas host communities of the Niger Delta.

The former President of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), Ledum Mitee, in his remark recalled how he and other Ogoni leaders gathered at the same venue 30 years ago to commence the Ogoni struggle that has since been recognised globally.

He appealed to the Nigerian state to extend rail line to Ogoni which has contributed immensely to the development of the country's economic growth.