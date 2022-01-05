Nigeria/Cameroon: Ahmed Musa Bullish As Super Eagles Depart for Cameroon Today

AFCON 2021...

*Insists Eagles not scared of Mo Salah

Duro Ikhazuagbe

With barely six days to the blockbuster Group D showdown between Nigeria and Egypt at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Garoua, Cameroon, Skipper of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa, has restated the resolve of his colleagues to give the Pharaohs a run for their money.

Super Eagles are due to fly into Garoua, Cameroon today by a chartered flight after they were given a send-forth dinner in Abuja last night.

Speaking during Tuesday's virtual media session, the Fatih Karagumruk forward in the Turkish league insisted that Super Eagles were not going to be having sleepless nights over Egypt's topmost marksman, Mohamed Salah.

"Everyone is talking about Salah but if you look at our team, we also have lots of players they (Egyptians) should be worried about.

"So we don't have to think about Salah. They have to think about our own players. They talk about Salah but we have players like Samuel Chukwueze and others on the wings who are equally dangerous, so that's football," observed Musa whose exploits against Argentina at the last two World Cups remain fresh.

The coy former Leicester City forward remains positive about the chances of the Eagles in Cameroon despite the not impressive preparations leading to the kick off of the tournament.

"For me I think we are ready because we have played lots of matches together in the past. Like I said, we are 100 per cent ready. We are not going to Cameroon to see the beauty of the country but to win.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer Cameroon By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I remember during the qualifiers when we sealed qualification, we said we are not just going to the AFCON to complete the numbers but we are going to come back with the trophy," stressed Musa who at the weekend bolstered his former club in the domestic league Kano Pillars with N3million new year gift.

He's unfazed with the presence of 13 debutants in the tournament in Augustine Eguavoen's squad to Cameroon.

"In each tournament you will always see new players. I don't think there is any new player going to the AFCON that has not been with us since day one," Musa stressed. "So we are together and we know each other but it's just something little the coach just need to add into the team," he noted

Salah who is in prolific form for Liverpool this season, will lead Egypt against the Super Eagles in the Group D opener at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Salah leads all scorers in the Premier League this season with 16 goals, including one in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea last Sunday, his last match before leaving for Cameroon.

Although Egypt have won a record seven AFCON titles, they have only triumphed twice in seven clashes with three-time champions Nigeria in the competition ahead of the January 11 showdown.