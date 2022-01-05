Tanzania: Samia Appoints Heads of Public Institutions

5 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday appointed heads of various public institutions.

Some of the appointees include Dr Baghayo Saqware who has been named the Director-General of Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA).

Prior to his new appointment, Dr Saqware was a senior lecturer at the Tanzania Institute of Accountancy (TIA).

A statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communications, Jaffar Haniu read further that the Head of State also appointed Mr Charles Itembe as the Director-General of Tan- zania Export Processing Zone (EPZA).

"Mr Itembe, prior to his appointment was the Managing Director for Azania Bank Limited," read part of the statement.

In another development, President Samia also appointed Mr Ernest Mchanga as the Secretary for the Joint Finance Commission (JFC).

Mr Mchanga has been promoted from his former position where he served as the Assistant Secretary for Finance and Administration of the JFC, under the Ministry of Finance and Planning.

"The appointments started effectively from January 1, 2022," said Mr Haniu in the press release.

