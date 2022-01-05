Tanzania: Muleba DC Orders Invaders to Vacate Kagoma Blocks

MULEBA District Commissioner (DC), Toba Nguvila has issued a 30-day ultimatum to people who invaded blocks in the Kagoma Ranch to vacate them.

He told reporters on Monday that the increasing land conflict between farmers and block owners was due to the invaders who also own large numbers of livestock.

"I have directed the defense and security committee to make a close follow-up to ensure all the invaders vacate the block within the Kagoma Ranch.

The invaders have been given one month until February 3, this year to vacate the blocks. Those who flout the directive will be flushed out," he warned. Last month one person was shot dead while another was injured during confrontations between the invaders and block owners within the Kagoma Ranch.

The Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Development, Mr Mashimba Ndaki, while on a three-day tour in Kagera Region in July, last year also visited Rutoro Ward, in Muleba district and held a public meeting with the residents and block owners.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed that the people who are living within boundaries of the Kagoma Ranch owned by the National Ranching Company (NARCO), should not be evicted.

Instead, the Head of State has directed that a team of experts from the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements in collaboration with leaders from the Regional Commissioner's office and the District Security and Defence Committee should make fresh demarcation of Rutoro Ward," he announced amid cheers from jubilant villagers who attended the meeting held at Rutoro Primary School premises.

Mr Ndaki also assured investors who own blocks at Kagoma Ranch that their interests would be safeguarded while reminding them to pay the required land levy according to their contracts.

Under the agreement, an investor is required to pay a mere 3,500/- annual fee for a hectare of land.

Rutoro Ward has for quite a long time been the centre of crisis between farmers and livestock owners, with each side causing the other. Several people are reported to have been killed and several houses torched due to endless confrontations.