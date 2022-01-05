Liberia: Bountou Tops Women's League Scoring Chart

Determined Girls FC's striker Bountou Sylla, has topped the Orange/ LFA women's league scoring chart here with 21 goals at her credit.

The Guinean forward, who is enjoying her best-ever start to a season, has scored against each of the teams in the women's league.

Bountou Sylla is having a fantastic start this season. Not only is she continuing to demonstrate all her qualities on the ball and fine link-up play, but has also significantly boosted her side in a 3-1 win against Ambassadors FC at the Technical Center in Careysburg, Montserrado County over the weekend.

The goal puncher found the net against Ambassador FC to increase her total goals to 21 after seven matches. She remains the league's top scorer followed by Ambassador FC Striker, Decontee Jackson.

Sylla opened the scoring sheet for her side and each two goals from Marthaline Moore were enough to give the defending champions their victory.

However, sports journalists and followers who thought that the absence of Hawa Conteh would have brought difficulty for the team, are now wondering how fast Bountou Sylla fit in the void left behind by her Guinean teammate.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/determined-girls-fc-punish-earth-angels-5-0/ Editing by Jonathan Browne